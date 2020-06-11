Carbon County Offers No Contact Ballot Drop Off

Beginning next week, Carbon County residents should begin receiving ballots in their mailboxes for the 2020 primary election. Carbon County election officials said that residents should begin receiving their ballots on June 15.

Upon competition, voters are encouraged to follow the directions on the ballot to return it to the Carbon County Clerk’s Office. However, there is an alternative to mailing the ballot. Those voters that wish to drop of their ballot are welcome to use the drive by drop box located at the Carbon County administration building, located at 751 East 100 North in Price.

“Due to COVID-19, we encourage the return of the ballot via the postal service or the drop box,” county officials shared. “If you require special assistance or have questions, feel free to contact the clerk’s office at (435) 636-3200.”

The drop off box is designated by the purple star on the image above. Those using the box are encouraged to following the highlighted route for traffic control purposes.