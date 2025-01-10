Carbon County Office of Tourism Announces Additional Funding for Local Museums

Carbon Corridor Press Release

Carbon County, UT – The Carbon County Office of Tourism is proud to announce the approval of additional funding to support local museums in their mission to preserve and promote the region’s rich history. The approved donations reflect the office’s commitment to ensuring the continued success of these vital institutions.

“Our local museums play a critical role in preserving the stories and heritage of our community,” said Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism & Film Specialist. “Their dedication to educating the public and celebrating our past is invaluable. We are honored to contribute to their ongoing efforts.”

This donation has been made possible through the collection of Transient Room Tax (TRT) and Restaurant Tax (RT), which are designated to support tourism-related activities and cultural initiatives. The Carbon County Tax Advisory Board carefully evaluates proposals and makes recommendations on how these funds should be allocated. The final approval for funding is granted by the Carbon County Commissioners.

The additional funding aims to assist museums in maintaining and enhancing their operations, exhibits, and educational programs. Grange noted that invoices are being processed this week, and recipients can expect to receive their funds within the next couple of weeks.

“This funding is a testament to our belief in the importance of preserving our history for future generations,” Grange added. “We hope this contribution will provide meaningful support to these organizations as they continue their vital work.”

For more information or questions regarding the funding allocation, please contact Tina Grange at (435) 636-3701.