Carbon County Office of Tourism Announces Wayfinding Infrastructure Grant Opportunity

Carbon County, Utah – The Carbon County Office of Tourism is pleased to announce a new grant opportunity aimed at enhancing tourism and quality of life through improved wayfinding infrastructure. Cities and municipalities within Carbon County are invited to apply for funding to develop or enhance wayfinding systems that benefit both residents and visitors.

Wayfinding is a critical component of a community’s infrastructure, offering clear and consistent signage to help people navigate streets, parks, and attractions. This initiative not only improves accessibility but also bolsters local tourism by creating a more welcoming and navigable environment for visitors. Effective wayfinding fosters a sense of place, encourages exploration, and supports economic growth by connecting travelers to local businesses, cultural landmarks, and natural attractions.

Key Grant Details:

● Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted by March 7, 2025.

● Matching Requirement: This is a 1-to-1 matching grant. Municipalities must match 50% of the project’s total cost.

● Funding Allocation: Projects will be reviewed, vetted, and approved based on the total funding available.

● Completion Timeline: Approved projects must be completed within one year from the date of award notification.

● Funding Disbursement: The Carbon County Office of Tourism will provide up to, but not to exceed, 50% of the total project cost. Of this, 25% will be awarded upfront, and the remaining 25% will be paid upon submission of a final report and project completion.