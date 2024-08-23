Carbon County Office of Tourism Awarded $170,000 from Utah Office of Tourism Co-Op Marketing Grant

Press Release

Carbon County, Utah – The Carbon County Office of Tourism is thrilled to announce it has been awarded $170,000 in funding through the Utah Office of Tourism’s (UOT) Co-Op Marketing Grant Round 24. This competitive grant program, which concluded with 58 applications statewide, had a total of $4,598,560.93 available, while requests from partners amounted to $6,216,572.35.

The award was officially announced during the UOT’s Board Meeting on August 9th. The grant process was overseen by the Co-Op Committee, composed of members from the UOT Board of Travel Development, including Chair Lesha Coltharp, Jared Berrett, Kym Buttschardt, and Kevin Smith.

Tina Grange, Tourism Specialist for the Carbon County Office of Tourism, expressed excitement about the award: “We are excited. I originally applied for $200,000, the largest our office has ever applied for. So to be able to receive just $30,000 less than my ask is amazing, and we can’t wait to put this money to work in 2025.”

The awarded funds will be directed toward both in-state and out-of-state marketing and promotional efforts. Per the grant’s stipulations, a minimum of 25% or $50,000—whichever amount is greater—will be dedicated to in-state marketing initiatives.

The Carbon County Office of Tourism will match this grant funding dollar for dollar using Transient Room Tax dollars. These funds, collected by the state, allocate 4.25% back to the county for various efforts, including mitigation, trail development, and marketing and promotion of the Carbon Corridor. This significant grant will allow Carbon County to further its mission of promoting responsible and sustainable tourism using their “Love it and Leave it” messaging and enhancing the visibility of the Carbon Corridor as a premier destination.