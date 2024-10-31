Carbon County Office of Tourism Continues Efforts to Inform Locals & Visitors About Events Happening in the Area

Carbon Corridor Press Release

In hopes of staying current on community events, the Carbon County Office of Tourism is asking that event organizers in Carbon County SUBMIT their events to: events@carbon.utah.gov

For years now the office has made great effort to collect this information themselves but now they need your help. The Carbon County Office of Tourism relies on information provided by attractions and event organizers for the content of this calendar. If you do not want the community or visitor to miss your event, then please send your event details and flier to: events@carbon.utah.gov This service is FREE and we will continue to do our best with the information that is provided. Events can be found on the county website by visiting https://www.carbon.utah.gov/events/

We do not accept the following events: