Carbon County Office of Tourism Grant Funding Applications are Now Open

Press Release

The Carbon County Office of Tourism is now accepting applications for its 2022 Co Op Marketing Grant. The purpose of this grant is to assist in stretching out-of-town marketing dollars as well as providing an opportunity to assist with brick and mortar or infrastructural projects that enhance a visitor experience. The main goal of this funding is to increase revenues in both Transient Room and Restaurant Taxes.

This program is overseen by the Carbon County Office of Tourism. Positive recommendations are given by the Carbon County Tax Advisory Board with final approval by the Carbon County Commission. Qualified applicants must be located in Carbon County, Utah and be one of the following:

City

Town

Community

Business Group

Community Organization

Non-Profit Organization

Eligible Projects Include:

Digital Media: Email marketing, banner ads, social, Google ads, website ads, design, updates

Print: Newspaper, flyer, direct mailer, banners

Broadcast Media: Cable, television, radio

Publications: Magazine, guides

Out of Home: Billboards, outdoor advertising, bus, posters

Accommodations for judges, umpires, special guests

Event location rental

Tourism Enhancement projects inside Carbon County, including “brick and mortar” or infrastructure projects, that enhance tourism in the area.

Criteria for Application Funding Review:

New events will be given priority over established events. An established event is one which is 3+ years old. The only exception are those events which are defined as “pay to play” in which the event sponsor must pay a fee in order to host the event in Carbon County. Nonprofit organizations will be given priority over for-profit organizations.

Events that are of greater duration are considered more attractive due to overnight stays, restaurant services and other purchases that drive sales tax dollars.

Events attracting people to the area are of high consideration.

Deadlines for applications:

All applications must be received by March 31, 2022. You can mail applications to Tourism Marketing Grant 751 E. 100 N., Suite 2600 Price, Utah or submit your application online at www.carbonutah.com/service/tourism-co-op-grant/

All applications must be filled out completely, including an overall budget. Incomplete applications may be excluded from consideration until the application is properly completed and resubmitted. Applications will then be presented at the Tax Advisory Board meeting on April 12. Applicants are encouraged to participate in person or electronically for questions and general discussion purposes or to provide any other information relevant to their application.