Carbon County Office of Tourism Launches Tourism Ambassador Training

Press Release

When visitors stop in a community, their experiences are shaped by the people whom they meet. Their first point of contact may be a gas station attendant, staff at a local shop, a hotel desk clerk, a waiter or hostess, or a resident who provides directions.

Everyone has the potential to serve as a tourism ambassador for their community, and there is a responsibility to consider. Your interaction with visitors shapes their first impressions and influences the messages and stories shared about their travels.

New in 2023, the Carbon County Office of Tourism and Economic Development will be offering opportunities for local tourism businesses to get the training they need to make them the best of the best. After all, it is important that staff members have the information they need to share with visitors on where to send their guests to dine, lodge, recreate and more. The best part? It’s FREE!

Knowing about our amazing assets as “things to do” is a great way to interact with your customer, improve their customer service experience and create more positive customer reviews for the establishment.

The Carbon County Office of Tourism and Economic Development wants you to take advantage of the opportunity of having them speak at your next staff meeting or employee gathering to discuss things like Carbon Corridor tourism, how to manage your Google listing, goal setting/time management and more.

If you are interested in signing up for a half hour or one hour training, all you have to do is fill out the Google form here or contact the office at (435) 636-3701 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to get signed up.