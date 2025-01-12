Carbon County Office of Tourism Partners with Marketing Elevated for Free Social Media Training

Price, UT – Carbon County Office of Tourism is excited to announce the continuation of our partnership with Marketing Elevated to provide free one-on-one social media training for local lodging and restaurant partners. This initiative aims to help businesses enhance their online presence and better connect with visitors.

In December, the Carbon County Tax Advisory Board recommended using Transient Room Taxes and Restaurant Taxes to fund this valuable training opportunity in 2025.

“Having an online presence that stands out is crucial to our success as a destination and to the success of our local businesses,” said Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism & Film Specialist. “We are thrilled to see more partners take advantage of this training to improve their digital marketing efforts.”

The program offers personalized guidance to help businesses improve social media strategies and maximize online visibility. Last year’s sessions received excellent feedback, and we look forward to building on that success.

Lodging and restaurant partners interested in this opportunity can contact the Carbon County Office of Tourism at (435) 636-3701.