Carbon County Office of Tourism Presents $500 Donation to Marsha’s Kitchen Table

Carbon County, UT – December 19, 2024 – On Thursday, December 19, 2024, Shanny Wilson, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Carbon County, met with Kylee Howell, owner of Friar Tucks Barbershop, to present a $500 donation to Marsha’s Kitchen Table. The donation was the result of the Helper, Utah’s Christmas Town Storefront Decorating Contest, sponsored by the Carbon County Office of Tourism as part of this year’s holiday festivities.

As the winner of the contest, Kylee Howell chose to direct the prize to Marsha’s Kitchen Table, a local organization that provides meals to those in need. The $500 donation will support the kitchen’s ongoing efforts to serve the community, especially during the holiday season.

“We are incredibly proud to have hosted the Helper, Utah’s Christmas Town Storefront Decorating Contest, and it’s heartwarming to see the prize go to such a worthy cause,” said Shanny Wilson, Director of Economic Development and Tourism. “Marsha’s Kitchen Table, located at the Avalon House, is a pillar of support for our community, and it’s wonderful to see the spirit of giving in action.”

Kylee Howell, owner of Friar Tucks Barbershop, expressed her excitement about the donation:

“I am so appreciative of the work Marsha & her team do to feed our friends and neighbors. We’ve gotta look out for each other and meeting basic needs like food is an excellent way to do that all year round! I am grateful to the tourism office for the opportunity to show that appreciation and spread the love in our community. Helper Main Street during the holiday season is a real treat & I’m just happy to be a part of it!”

The contest was part of the broader efforts to bring holiday cheer to Historic Helper Main Street, encouraging local businesses to participate in the event’s 35th annual festivities.

For more information about Marsha’s Kitchen Table or to find out how you can contribute, please call (435) 472-2253.