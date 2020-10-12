Carbon County Patient Dies of COVID-19

A Carbon County COVID-19 patient died on Sunday, bringing the region’s total death count to four. The announcement comes on the heels of two deaths of Emery County patients last week.

“The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was notified of the death of a Carbon County resident due to COVID-19,” the health department announced in a statement on Monday afternoon. “The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84. The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

In addition to the lone Carbon County death and the two deaths in Emery County, there was one patient that died in Grand County. This patient was a Grand County resident over the age of 85.

For more information on COVID-19 and its impact locally, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.