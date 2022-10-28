Carbon County Releases 2022 Election Information Update

On Friday morning, Carbon County released an update on the 2022 election, including information on mailed ballots and voter registration. While many have questioned when they will receive their ballot in the mail, the county reported on Friday that there has been a delay in processing.

“Due to a processing problem with the printing vendor who processes the ballots, there has been a delay in sending out the ballots,” the county shared. “They are currently in the possession of the United States Postal Service and working their way through their process. You should be receiving them in the next few days and possibly as early as tomorrow.”

County officials also reminded residents that Friday, Oct. 28 is the last day that residents can register to vote. Registration is available online at vote.utah.gov until 5 p.m. or in person at the Carbon County Clerk’s Office, also until 5 p.m. There is also same day registration on election day through the provisional ballot process.

Early voting will take place Nov. 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Residents may vote during this time in person at the Carbon County Clerk’s Office located at 751 East 100 North in Price.

Those wishing to vote with the ballot they received by mail may return it the following ways:

1. Bring it to the Carbon County Clerk’s Office and hand deliver it by Nov. 8 at 8 p m.

2. Drop it off at the drop box in the parking lot of the Carbon County administration building (see above map) by Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

3. Drop it off at Helper, Wellington, Scofield and East Carbon city halls during their respective business hours.

4. Mail it back to the Carbon County Clerk’s Office with a post mark date no later than Nov. 7.