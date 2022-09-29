Carbon County Represented at Annual 4-H Horse Show

USU Extension 4-H hosted the annual horse show that took place in Salina on Sept. 23 and 24. It was stated that local 4-H member Izybella Prettyman represented Carbon County well.

Prettyman competed in the knowledge, judged and speed events, successfully earning five blue ribbons. Out of the 102 competitors in her age division, Prettyman was able to place first in poles and seventh in barrels. She earned fifth place in speed while her combined scores resulted in eighth place for overall show.

“This is the second year for the 4-H club in our area,” said Kobi Prettyman. “The 4-H horse program encourages developing and sharing knowledge in equine education, horsemanship skills as well as sportsmanship, leadership, building character, citizenship and service.”

Those that would like more information regarding the horse club, or any other 4-H club, may contact the USU Extension office at (435) 636-3233.