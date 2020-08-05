Carbon County Represented in the International Cinderella Pageant

By Taren Powell

Evey Leonard represented the great state of Utah as well as Carbon County this past week at the International Cinderella Pageant hosted in Dallas, Texas. Miss Leonard was crowned the state title of Mini Miss Cinderella Utah in the beginning of June 2020.

Once winning the state level, Leonard was given the opportunity to compete at the international level, competing against 87 girls in her age group. She competed in four phases of competition, which included interview, talent, casual wear and formal wear. She placed in the top 20 and won the non-finalist talent.

This year brought new challenges with COVID-19, but the Cinderella Pageant was very organized and followed every regulation and guideline to give these girls an amazing experience.

Leonard would like to thank her family, coaches and teachers, and the many community members who have given her support to have this once in a lifetime opportunity.