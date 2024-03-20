Carbon County Republican Party Hosts Lincoln Day Luncheon & Convention

The expansive Carbon County Event Center was packed with a full house on Saturday, March 16 as the 2024 Republican Party Lincoln Day Luncheon & Convention was hosted.

Beginning bright and early, there was a youth leadership meeting that took place at 9:30 a.m. Following, yet another meet the candidates event took place at 10 a.m. before Nathan Osmond took the stage for a patriotic tribute concert, sponsored by Congressman John Curtis, at 11 a.m.

For the rest of the day, a lunch, speakers and the convention continued on. A plethora of political leaders and candidates were featured throughout the convention, both local and statewide, with booths for attendees to peruse.

They were included, but not limited to, Tom Hansen for state representative, John “Frugal” Dougall for congress, Alan “Paul” Riddle for Carbon Commissioner, Dr. Mike Kennedy for congress, Representative Christine Watkins, Carbon Commissioner hopeful, and current Helper Mayor, Lenise Peterman and Trent Christensen.

The Carbon County Republican Party wished to thank their sponsors, beginning with the platinum sponsor, Congressman John Curtis. The gold sponsors were U.S. Senator Mike Lee, U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, Governor Spencer Cox and Diedre Henderson, State Senator David Hinkins, John Dougall, JR Bird, Case Lawrence, Mike Kennedy, Trent Christensen, Tom Hansen, Jared Haddock, Paul Riddle and Brad Bonham.

The silver sponsors consisted of Derek Brown, Brad Wilson, Trent Staggs, Rachel Terry, Carson Jorgensen, Max Jones, Christine Watkins and Lenise Peterman. Finally, the bronze sponsors were Gillan Bishop, Amy Schmidt-Peters and Zac Wilson.