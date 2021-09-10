Carbon County Resident Dies Due to COVID-19

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced another death related to COVID-19 within the region. This death involved a Carbon County resident.

“The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84,” the health department shared. “The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

This marks the 37th death in the region related to COVID-19. Carbon County has recorded 21 deaths, Emery County has reported 12 and Grand County has recorded four.

Thursday’s report also announced 193 active cases of the virus with 93 in Carbon County, 42 in Emery County and 58 in Grand County. Of these cases, 67 have been reported in the past two days, including 46 in Carbon County, 18 in Emery County and three in Grand County.

As vaccine distribution continues throughout the region, the health department has reported 17,063 complete vaccinations. In total, 17,744 residents have received their first dose.

The Southeast Utah Health Department has recorded 107 breakthrough cases of the virus, which include people that became infected with the virus despite being vaccinated. Of these breakthrough cases, two people have been hospitalized and one has died due to COVID-19.