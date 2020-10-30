Carbon County Resident Dies of COVID-19

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that another Carbon County patient has died of COVID-19.

“The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was notified of the death of a Carbon County resident due to COVID-19,” the health department shared. “The individual who passed away was a male between the ages of 65-84. The individual was hospitalized at the time of death.”

Friday’s report also included the announcement of 11 new cases of the virus in Southeast Utah. These include six in Carbon County, four in Emery County and one in Grand County.

With the rise in cases, all three counties remain in the high transmission level.