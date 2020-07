On Friday afternoon, those wishing for a squeaky clean vehicle washed by local royalty found themselves in luck when they visited Market Express Chevron and discovered the Miss Carbon County Crowns & Cars Car Wash.

This event marked the fourth annual car wash for the royalty as the young women scrubbed dozens of vehicles. A total of $635 was raised, which will be added to the scholarship fund that will be awarded to the royalty that is crowned in August 2021.