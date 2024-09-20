Carbon County Royalty Graces Commissioners with Official Introductions

The Carbon County Commissioners were graced with royalty at this week’s commission meeting. The Miss Carbon County Royalty for 2025 officially introduced themselves to the commissioners while also sharing the details of their platform.

Kylee Howes, Director for the Miss Carbon County Scholarship Organization, introduced herself and proceeded to give the commissioners a little background as to what the organization does, as well as to what they provide for the girls.

Howes advised that not only does the Miss Carbon County Scholarship Organization provide scholarships, but it also provides the girls with a multitude of opportunities to give back to their community.

“The organization exists to provide personal and professional opportunities for young women to promote their voices and talent in our community,” stated Howes.

Howes said that one of their biggest goals is to help young women to become their best selves while maintaining morals, values and the ability to become a role model to those around them. Howes explained that the Miss Carbon County Scholarship Organization also provides the young women with the opportunity to improve their life skills, as well as their confidence, while also learning about service.

Mini Miss Carbon County Addalynn Jones was the first to make her introductions, although she may be tiny and in need of a little help reaching the microphone, her personality is anything but tiny.

“I am excited for being in all the parades and going to all the events,” stated Jones.

Next up was Little Miss Carbon County Paisley Jenkins, eager to make her introduction.

“What I’m looking forward to most this year is the parades, the shoots and serving my community,” stated Jenkins.

Junior Miss Carbon County Taylee Brower jumped right into sharing with the commissioners her platform for the year.

“I’m excited for doing my service project, The Little Voice Movement. I worked on it for the past couple of years and it’s all about lifting your voice up and not bringing each other down,” expressed Brower.

Brower then shared how tough of a year she had due to some kids saying really mean things to her. Brower said how this was an occurrence that not only stuck with her but sparked her idea for her service project, as well as her platform.

Brower advised that for her service project she wants to visit each of the fourth and fifth grade classes in Carbon County and share a video presentation on self confidence while also sharing her own story about struggling with self-confidence. Brower hopes to then make “Kindness Cards” with her peers.

Brower explained that “Kindness Cards” are cards with kind quotes written on them such as: “You have a good smile” or “Look on the bright side”, that can be handed out amongst peers. Brower explained that she wants these cards to be handed out secretly, and not just to immediate friends, “because you never know when someone’s having a hard day and I want all our voices to lift each other up and not knock each other down, once little voice at a time.”

Miss Teen Carbon County Burcklee Brady was unfortunately unable to attend as she was dealing with a loss in her family, but did send a video to be played in her absence.

“One thing I’m super excited about this year is sharing my platform, it’s #socialmediasmart,” stated Brady.

In the video Brady expressed her reasoning behind her platform, explaining that when she was 12 years old she created an Instagram account. Being a cheerleader at the time, it was necessary for her to have one, because the cheers that she was required to learn were being uploaded to an Instagram account. Brady spoke about receiving a personal message from an individual asking her for photos.

This escalated into the individual tracking down her location. Brady expressed how terrifying this day was for her, which is why this platform is so important to her. Brady wants to bring awareness and education to the very real dangers that come with having social media.

Brady also wanted to express her gratitude to the Miss Carbon County Scholarship Organization for all of the support she has received thus far. Commissioner Casey Hopes asked the royalty to please let her know that they offer her their condolences for her loss.

Miss Carbon County Shalyce Rauhala was the last one to introduce herself. Rauhala quickly introduced herself, eager to share her step by step plan in creating a successful service project as Miss Carbon County 2025.

“My platform is Caring About Health is Loving Yourself,” expressed Rauhala.

Rauhala said that she is no stranger to dealing with mental health issues, as well as discovering a family member who had been dealing their own mental health. This is what really pushed her into creating her platform.

Rauhala informed the commissioners that she has already teamed up with Amanda McIntosh, who is the Director for Suicide Prevention and Awareness with the Southeast Utah Health Department. This new-found relationship has allowed Rauhala to present her platform multiple times during local events, coordinated by McIntosh.

Rauhala plans to begin teaching Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR). Rauhala stated that she has already signed up to attend the trainings as necessary, so that she is able to provide those trainings.

Rauhala advised that she has also spoke with Pat and Nicole Smuin about being of service to help with the annual CJ Smuin Memorial Foundation, hitting camp and banquet. Rauhala is also doing Mental Health Mondays. Rauhala explained that each Monday, she shares information about Mental Health, as well as uplifting quotes.

Rauhala advised that, as her last plan of action, she has been in touch with Four Corners Community Behavioral Health (FCCBH) and together they have come up with ways for Rauhala to continue to share her platform and her message with some of their clients.

Howes thanked the commissioners for allowing Miss Carbon County Royalty the opportunity to introduce themselves. Howes asked for commissioners to allot scholarship funds in the amount of $1,900 to the organization and advised this is something they have done each year. Commissioners didn’t see any issues with the requests and approved the scholarship donation.