Carbon County Royalty Present 2024 Year in Review

The Carbon County Commissioners were visited by the Miss Carbon County 2024 royalty to present their year in review during the meeting that was hosted on July 17.

Skylynn Basso, Miss Carbon County, stated that it had been an amazing year and they loved serving Carbon County. She was joined by Mini Miss Carbon County Perri Mitchell, Payton Marrelli, Little Miss Carbon County, Linaya Peacock, the 2024 Junior Miss Carbon County and Miss Teen Carbon County Tatum Tatton.

The royalty each went over their respective platforms and the ways that they put them into action throughout the community. The platforms varied from self defense awareness to a county cleanup and even teaching the youth basic first aid.

The royalty spent the year engaging in the community by visiting local schools, participating in the Sub for Santa program, doing an organized county-wide cleanup, participating in the Miss Utah pageant and much more. Each member of the 2024 royalty took the time to say that the year was fun and impactful. One member pointed out that the relationships gained through the organization is very important.

From there, the 2024 Miss Carbon County royalty members thanked the commissioners for all of their support.