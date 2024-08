The Rockettes from the Carbon County Senior Center recently donated to the Helper Express Playground. This donation came in the form of adopting a steering wheel play element.

Raffle tickets to raise the matching funds for the George S. and Dolores Dorr Eccles Foundation Grant are available at WaFd Bank, Balance Rock Eatery, Marietti Monuments and Southeast Paint.

Tickets are $1 each or a booklet of 10 tickets is available for $9. Around 1,000 tickets have already been sold.