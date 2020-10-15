Carbon County Sets Record for New COVID-19 Cases

Carbon County set a record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Wednesday. The Southeast Utah Health Department reported 13 new cases of the virus in Carbon County on Wednesday as well as two new cases in Grand County and one in Emery County. Thirteen new cases for a single county in one day is a new record for the Southeast Utah region.

Over 13,422 COVID-19 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Of these, 349 have been positive, 69 of which remain active. In the last seven days, Carbon County has had an average positive test rate of 20.30%. Emery County sits at 12% while Grand is at 7.80%.

Carbon County leads the region with 186 total cases, 33 of which remain active as 152 have recovered. The lone death in the county came on Sunday when a man in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized passed away. Two Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized while seven others were formerly hospitalized.

In Emery County, 70 patients have tested positive for the virus. Nineteen cases remain active as 49 have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized while four others were formerly hospitalized. Two Emery County men in the 65-84 age range died due to COVID-19 last week.

Grand County has recorded 93 cases of COVID-19, 17 of which remain active as 75 have recovered. No Grand County patients are hospitalized at this time; however, two were formerly hospitalized. One patient, a Grand County man over the age of 85, passed away due to the virus.

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 14 cases of the virus, one of which remains active while 13 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 10 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been three cases of the virus, none of which remain active. In the Grand School District, there have been three patients, all of which have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 36.10% total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 24.64% while the 15-24 group accounts for 20.92%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.46%), 1-14 (5.73%), 85+ (.96%) and 0-1 (.29%).

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.