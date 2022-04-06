Carbon County Sheriff Addresses Active Investigations

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

I wanted to take a few minutes and talk about the release of information during an active investigation at the sheriff’s office . I have recently noticed social media discussions about local investigations and felt it was a good time to share our process of releasing information.

If local law enforcement is conducting an active investigation, we are very cautious about the information that can be released. We want to get information to the public as quickly as possible. The first thing we consider is if there is a threat to public safety. Our second consideration is that we do not want to damage a case by releasing preliminary information where we don’t yet have all the facts. Third, we also have to consider the victims and their families perspective and we try to always be sensitive to this when releasing information.

If you have questions about an active investigation, the best course of action is to reach out to your local law enforcement agency and ask if they can answer any questions you may have. This will provide you with a better understanding of why information may not be able to be shared.

I thought it would be helpful to bring this to the public’s attention and maybe relieve some social media stress that seems to occur at times when the public is seeking information. We strive to be transparent in our daily activity and ask that you be patient with your local law enforcement and have the understanding that not all details can be discussed. I would ask that we consider all perspectives before we post on social media; sometimes, information can be damaging if it is not accurate.

This week, we have received some speeding complaints in the Spring Glen area. We will be beefing up our patrols in this area in an attempt to slow the traffic down, especially during school bus hours. As the school year starts to wind down, I feel like the kids are getting excited for summer and may be distracted at the bus stop. We must keep an eye out for them and proceed with caution in these areas.

I want to remind everyone to drive safely and please don’t forget your seatbelt. It is a privilege to serve you from the office of sheriff, and I want to thank the community for all of your continued support.