Carbon County Sheriff Addresses the New Year

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

As we prepare to close the books on 2021, now is a good time to reflect on lessons learned in the past year and make plans for the New Year. My theme for the next year is going to be “Learn Something New in 2022” and I challenge each of you to take on something new for the upcoming year.

As we prepare to celebrate the New Year holiday, I once again ask that you do so in a responsible way. Plan for a ride home prior to going to holiday parties if you are going to need one. Take time to enjoy time with friends and family, and it is once again time to set your goals for the New Year.

I wanted to take a few minutes and say “thank you” to the community for the support to the sheriff’s office over the years and ask for your continued support going forward. We take pride in being accountable to the public and plan to continue in a positive direction. I feel that it is a privilege to serve you as your sheriff and look forward to the challenges that the future holds. I want to wish everyone a happy New Year and safe travels.