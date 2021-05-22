Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Recognized for Outstanding Work

Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen and Helper City Fire Chief Mike Montoya visited the Carbon County Commissioners on Wednesday evening for a recognition of the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, specifically Sergeant Shawn Addley and his crew.

This recognition was for the assistance they gave with a structure fire that happened last week. The chiefs stated that it would have been a big mess, but with their help, they were able to get the blaze under control.

“They went above and beyond,” stated Chief Montoya.

Chief Montoya continued by expressing that the incident is a great example of the relationships between the departments. Chief Petersen then explained that there was a goal to conduct classes with agencies on what they should or could do prior to the fire department arriving to a scene.

Sgt. Addley’s crew attended one of the classes and not a week a later, the fire occurred. Chief Petersen remarked that what they accomplished was extraordinary, with the sheriff’s office not only clearing the buildings and taking the water supply, but helping in 20 MPH winds.

“We are very grateful,” stated Chief Petersen.

Sgt. Addley then spoke briefly, thanking both of the chiefs as well as the commissioners for the recognition.