Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Release Update on Stolen Vehicle Case

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Thursday, December 17, 2020, one of the vehicles that were reported stolen in Carbon County on 12/15/2020 was recovered. The investigation led detectives to an Orem apartment complex where the stolen blue Jeep Gladiator was located. Many personal belongings of the owner were missing, but the vehicle itself was unharmed and returned to the owner after a thorough investigation was complete.

During this investigation, evidence was found linking these suspects to three other stolen vehicles from other counties. One was recovered by our agency. The other two are still under investigation. In addition, the investigation has recovered evidence tying the individuals responsible for the vehicle thefts to credit card and check fraud.