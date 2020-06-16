Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Releases Information on Star Point Fatal Accident

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

Deputies from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office as well as medical personnel from the Carbon County Ambulance were dispatched to a vehicle rollover near Star Point on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Upon arrival, deputies came into contact with a 19-year-old male, identified as AJ Price, from Price, Utah.

He had visible injuries but was able to tell officers that he and his friend rolled his 2008 Dodge truck the night before, June 12, 2020, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Both men were ejected from the vehicle as it rolled several hundred yards down the mountainside. Dalton Van, a 19-year-old male from Roosevelt, Utah was found deceased due to injuries sustained from the accident.

Mr. Price was transported to Castleview Hospital and later to Utah Valley Hospital.