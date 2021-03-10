Carbon County Shifts Into Moderate COVID-19 Transmission Level

A report from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Thursday night announced that Carbon County has moved into the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Carbon County joins Grand County with the shift while Emery County remains in the high transmission level.

Transmission levels can change each week as current data is evaluated. The levels correspond with case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilizations.

In the past three days, Carbon County has recorded 14 new cases of the virus. Emery County has tallied 16 while Grand has had 14. Carbon County currently has 80 total active cases of the virus and Emery County has 71. Grand County has 51 reported active cases.

One patient, a Carbon County resident, is currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The region has recorded 25 deaths, including 13 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.

As of Friday morning, 4,891 region residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 9,680 have received their first vaccine.