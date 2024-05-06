Carbon County Tourism Announces May Super Service Award Recipient

The May Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award recipient was announced during the commission meeting hosted on the evening of May 1.

This month, the spotlight turned toward Amanda Paiz of Marketing Elevated. Per the nomination, Paiz is always giving back to the community and is the first person there to help anyone in need. Paiz always assists business by coming up with fundraising and donating to others.

Tourism Specialist Tina Grange said that Paiz always takes such great care of accounts and can make a person feel like they are her only customer. Paiz has helped Grange even in her current position, as she was hired to do sessions with stakeholders.

She has helped restaurants and hotels with social media and being better at marketing their business. Grange stated that Paiz is an awesome resource and is so appreciated.

When Paiz spoke, she took the time to say that she feels as if she has been given a wonderful opportunity to work with many avenues in the community. She stated that she basically only sees the good and she sees the best in the best of the community.