Carbon County Tourism Rewards April’s Super Service Award Recipient

The Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday began with Tina Henrie, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, announcing this month’s recipient of the Tourism Super Service Award. This award is given monthly to an individual that has shown exceptional service in regard to tourism within the county and is chosen from a number of nominations by a committee.

Henrie stated that this particular recipient was nominated due to performing great tasks multiple times, including purchasing and distributing sparklers to children on firework holidays, patronizing and recommending other businesses, frequently posting and sharing great events in the area, and having repeat customers often ask her name.

Henrie then announced that April’s award recipient was Wendy Warden of the Castle Gate RV Park in Helper. Warden stated that she is a full-time RV’er that works on the road and came last year to Utah for the first time, falling madly in love with Helper, Carbon County, Nine Mile Canyon and more.

“There is just so much here,” Warden stated.

Warden is now back for another season and will be here throughout the summer, this time bringing friends that are passing through. Warden remarked that they are discussing a possible third season in the area.