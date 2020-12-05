Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award Recipient for December Announced

MenuMenu

Photo by Kellie Payne

On Wednesday evening, Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie took time at the commission meeting to announce the month’s Tourism Super Service Award Recipient.

This month, the honor was given to a gentleman that was nominated twice from two separate people. Davie Baird with the U.S. Postal Service has been noticed going above and beyond his job description in a number of ways.

Baird has been witnessed taking empty garbage cans from the corner up to a house, leaving treats in the mailbox for children and ensuring that packages are hidden to prevent them from being stolen.

Baird is credited as being very friendly and self-aware of everyone in the neighborhood. He was presented with a certificate and a gift card to spend within the community.

