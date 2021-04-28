Carbon County Woman Dies From COVID-19 Complications

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there has been another regional death due to COVID-19. The individual who passed away was a Carbon County resident.

According to the health department, the women was between the ages of 45-64. She was one of the few regional residents that was not hospitalized at the time of her death.

This marks the 29th death in the region related to COVID-19. Carbon County has had 17 deaths while Emery County has tallied nine. Grand County has recorded three deaths.