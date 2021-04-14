Carbon County Woman Dies of COVID-19 Complications

On Tuesday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced the death of a regional resident due to COVID-19 complications. The death involved a Carbon County resident.

“The individual who passed away was a female between the ages of 65-84,” the health department shared. “The individual was not hospitalized at the time of death.”

The Southeast Utah Health Department has recorded 28 deaths related to COVID-19. This includes 16 deaths in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.