Carbon County Youngsters Shop With a Cop for Holiday Goodies

Though Shop With a Cop looked a bit different this year, children’s holidays were still brightened despite the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday morning by local law enforcement.

Hosted each year, the Shop With a Cop program sees law enforcement all throughout Carbon County treating a local child to holiday gifts of their choosing. Traditionally, the day would begin with a sponsored McDonald’s breakfast at the Tuscan. However, due to COVID-19 guidelines, the breakfast and subsequent small parade to the store were cancelled.

Instead, families met with the officers at Walmart, where they were then able to choose gifts and toys for themselves or others. The Price City Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Helper City Police Department, Wellington City Police Department, East Carbon Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol, and Adult Probation and Parole all participated in the yearly event.