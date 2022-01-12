Carbon Debate Places in Manti

At the Manti Templar Trials Debate Tournament, the Dino debate team represented Carbon High School well.

First place honors included Maddie Criddle in Student Congress, T’Kiah McArthur in Lincoln Douglas Debate, Alexis Dart and Fortune Ward overall in DUO Interpretation, Harley Olsen in National Extemporaneous Speaking and Jexton Woodhouse in Original Oratory.

Lindsie Fausett and Alexis Dart took second place in Public Forum Debate, while Ian Kranendonk took second place in Dramatic Interpretation. Kranendonk was joined by fellow Dinos Mighty Ametsikor and T’Kiah McArthur in Dramatic Interpretation, who placed third and fifth, respectively.

Lindsie Fausett also earned third place in Humorous Interpretation, while Mighty Ametsikor took fifth place in Original Oratory. Finally, Might Ametsikor and Fortune Ward finished in fifth place in Public Forum Debate.

With these standings, the team won third place overall. “Congrats to our debate team,” CHS shared. “Go Dinos!”