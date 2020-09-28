Carbon Dinos Celebrated in Homecoming Parade *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

In true Dino fashion, the students and staff at Carbon High School (CHS) were not ready to let the COVID-19 pandemic put a complete halt to their homecoming week activities. Rather than cancel the fun, the Dinos worked hard to take steps to ensure that precautions were in place to celebrate safely.

With this in mind, homecoming week was celebrated from Sept. 21-28. Each day featured a different dress-up day at the school and classic activities such as the powderpuff football game took place.

Another staple in the Dino homecoming week tradition was celebrated in the form of the homecoming parade that took place on Friday afternoon before the homecoming football game verse Emery that evening.

Donned in blue, black and white and wearing facial coverings to follow CDC’s social distancing guidelines, the Dinos were joined by many in the community as they ventured down Price City’s Main Street to proudly celebrate all that being a Dino entails.