Carbon Dinos Start the Season 2-0 *Photo Gallery*

After a thrilling win on the road against American Leadership Academy, the Dino football team was set to play their first home game of the season against the Grand Red Devils. Grand would strike first in the game with a 28-yard pass from Austin Paris to Romeo Williams. With time running low in the first quarter, Carbon’s Stockton Kennedy would find Anthony Wilson for a deep 60-yard pass for the touchdown.

The game would come to a halt, as the lightning began in the distance, causing the game to go into a rain delay. During the delay, the referees must start a thirty-minute clock from the last lightning strike, to be able to continue the game.

After a little under an hour, the game was back on, with Carbon in the lead, 7-6. The Dinos would strike again, early in the second quarter with a 30-yard pass from Kennedy to Maddux Wilson. The game was now 13-6, as Grand would march themselves down the field, setting up for the 1-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 13.

The half was quite the chess match as the coaches strategies made great adjustments and each team kept the ball moving. Kennedy found Eleke Lang for his third touchdown pass to three different receivers in the half. But before you knew it, Grand was back in the redzone with less than a minute left in the half. The Red Devils would again run the ball in the endzone, with the score at the end of the half, 20-19.

Halfway through the third quarter, Eleke Lang would catch his second touchdown of the day from Kennedy, for his third touchdown of the season. On the Dinos next drive, Anthony Wilson found the endzone again, for his second touchdown of the day, as the Carbon lead grew, with a score of 33-19, going into the final quarter.

Grand would make their way to some pretty good field position after an interception from the Dinos. The Red Devils’ JT Dowd would find his second touchdown of the contest, bringing the Carbon lead to seven points. With a little over eight minutes to go, the Dinos would throw another pick to the Grand defense. Giving them position on the Dinos 30-yard line.

The Dino defense had a solid stand, forcing Grand to punt with time running low in the game. With three minutes left, the Red Devil defense would get the ball back, with the hopes of getting in for a touchdown. Carbon’s defense held strong, getting the ball back after some great plays. The Dinos would eventually get the clock to hit zero, before claiming their second win of the season with the score, 33-26.

Stockton Kennedy would throw for 240+ yards and 4+ touchdowns in his second straight week. He finished at 16-27 completions, 247 yards and four touchdowns. The receiving unit was solid as well, with three players with 45+ yards. Eleke Lang caught two touchdown passes for 46 yards. Maddux Wilson went 61 yard and had a touchdown.

Anthony Wilson finished the night with 91 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Dinos. Wilson also ran well, averaging 5.8 yards on 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. He would have a touchdown on the ground and in the air, for 161 all-purpose yards in the contest.

Next up for Carbon, they will travel to Ogden to play another undefeated team in the Ogden Tigers. The Tigers have two big wins over Cottonwood (38-3) and Judge Memorial (45-19) in their first two games of the season. The Dinos impressive offense will look to get passed the Tigers tough defense that has five interceptions and five fumble recoveries in their first two games.