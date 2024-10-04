Carbon Dinos Stomp Down Main Street for Homecoming *Photo Gallery*

Supporters for the Carbon High Dinos lined Price City’s Main Street on Thursday afternoon as the 2024 Homecoming Parade was hosted.

All week long, the Dinos have been celebrating Homecoming Week in a myriad of ways, such as a kindergarten walk, an all-star rally, themed dress-up days and more. To get the community hyped for the big football game on Friday evening, the parade featured Carbon Dinos, upcoming Dinos from elementary and middle schools and more.

Following the parade, the big game against North Sanpete will begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the students will don their best for the Homecoming Dance that evening.