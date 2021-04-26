Carbon Dominates in Monticello

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon, Pinnacle and Green River all met in Monticello on Saturday to compete at the Blue Mountain Invitational. It was all Dinos in this meet as they rolled with 418 combined points. Carbon ended on top in both the boys’ (171) and girls’ (247) divisions. Pinnacle finished sixth in the boys’ with 34 points and seventh in the girls’ with 13 points. The Lady Pirates, on the other hand, took sixth with 24 points.

In the 3200, Sophia Taylor took first with Ellie Hanson and Ambree Jones in third and fourth, respectively. Haley Prescott finished on top in the 200 with Lyndee Mower in third. Prescott later won the high jump with SayDee Johnson in second. Prescott finished in first for the third time in the long jump with Johnson in second and Elizabeth Marshall in third.

Miriah Salee took second in discus with Eva Grimaldo in third, Samantha Kessler (PCA) in fourth and Jeni Keener (GRHS) in fifth. Salee stepped up her game in javelin and took first with Keener in second and Tymber Bennett in third. In the 300 hurdles, Lindsey Jespersen took second.

Eminie Elliot ended in second in the 100 hurdles with Lindsey Jespersen in third. Elliot later took second in the 100 sprint with Mower close behind in third. Taylor, Erin Stromness and Ellie Hanson finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 1600.

The Dinos also controlled the boys’ 3200 with Kobe Cruz in first, Pierce Bryner in third and Braxton Ware in fourth. Easton Humes later took first in the 400 with Landon Hardy from Pinnacle in second. Cruz and Humes went on to go two and three in the 1600. The duo flip-flopped in the 800 with Humes in second and Cruz in third.

In javelin, Bowden Robinson took first with Stetson Motte (PCA) in fourth. Caleb Winfree took third in both the high jump and long jump while Bradley Wood took third in discus. Pinnacle filled the bottom half of the high jump with Michael Schmitz in fourth, Christian Winder in fifth and Hardy in sixth. Fellow Panther Jonathan Kessler took sixth in long jump with Motte in seventh.

All three schools will next compete at the Eastern Utah Championships on Friday in Price.