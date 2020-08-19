Carbon Dominates Parowan

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After a disappointing game last week against Manti where the Lady Dinos blanked, the team rebounded in a big way against Parowan on Tuesday. Carbon dominated the field with a staggering six goals in the first half, ultimately taking the game 8-2.

With a week between the two games, the Lady Dinos put in the work at practice, ironing out the wrinkles and putting forth a stellar performance on the road game against Parowan. Carbon scored six goals in the first half while blanking Parowan to take a 6-0 lead into the break.

The second half was more balanced between the two teams. Carbon and Parowan both notched two goals each after the break, giving the Lady Dinos the 8-2 win.

Kacie Brady led the Dinos with three goals while Ryan Brady chipped in two. Amaiah Timothy, Milly Banks and Saydee Johnson each scored one goal apiece.

Carbon will have a quick turnaround as the team will host Maeser Prep in Price on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. The team will then take on Millard on Tuesday, Aug. 25.