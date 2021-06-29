Carbon Drill Team Volunteers at the Children’s Justice Center

One of the Carbon High School (CHS) drill coaches recently approached the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center (CJC) when delivering donations to ask Director Shelley Wright if there was anything the drill team could do for the center.

Wright mentioned that there was some yard work that needed to be completed. The drill team took this on themselves and visited the CJC one night last week to do what they could in about an hour and a half’s time.

About 15 members of the CHS drill team were able to volunteer the time and efforts. This was organized by drill coach Nicole Bennett.