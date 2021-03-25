Carbon Drill Team Welcomes Spring with Annual Show *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop

On March 24, the Carbon High Dino Dynamics welcomed many to the school’s gymnasium for their annual spring show.

This spring show is a chance for the team to show family, fellow students, staff and various community members the hard work they have put in as the year progressed. Each drill team member was honored during the event as they showcased a variety of performances for those in attendance.

Those that were unable to attend the spring show or would like to re-live the entertainment may purchase a DVD of the event by emailing dvds@etv.net.