Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties in High Transmission Level of COVID-19

On Jan. 6, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that there has been a total of 176 new cases of COVID-19 in the region in the past three days.

This includes 60 cases in Carbon County, 38 in Emery County and 78 in Grand. This brings the total cases for the region to 7,483.

In Carbon County, there has been 3,859 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 3,694 have recovered, three are currently hospitalized. There has been 41 deaths in Carbon County. In Emery County, the cases total 1,820, with 1,728 recovered and two currently hospitalized.

There has been a total of 1,804 cases in Grand County, of which 1,669 have recovered and there is one currently hospitalized. There has been 25 deaths in Emery County and 6 in Grand County.

These numbers put all three counties in the region in the high transmission level. For more information, click here. To make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination, click here.