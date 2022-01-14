Carbon, Emery and Grand County Remain in High Transmission Level of COVID-19

On Thursday, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) reported that within three days there was a total of 304 new COVID-19 cases within the region. This includes 126 in Carbon County, 85 in Emery County and 93 in Grand County.

Carbon County has had a total of 4,090 cases, of which 3,794 have recovered while one is currently hospitalized. In Emery County, there has been 1,963 cases. 1,775 of these have recovered while there is also one that is currently hospitalized. For Grand County, there has been a total of 1,958 cases with 1,753 individuals recovered.

There are two Grand County citizens that are currently hospitalized. This brings cases in the region to a total of 8,011 COVID-19 cases overall. All three counties are in the high transmission level.

More information on the virus may be found here and those that wish to make a vaccine appointment may click here.