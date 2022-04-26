Carbon, Emery Battle at Eastern Utah Championships

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Nine teams gathered in Roosevelt on Friday to compete in the Eastern Utah Championships. The host, Union, showed off its strengths with wins in both the boys’ (148.5) and girls’ (177.33) team standings. Carbon was right behind in second in each with 134 points for the boys and 166.33 for the girls. Emery, on the other hand, came in fourth in the boy’s competition with 52.5 points and ninth in the girls’ with three points.

The Dinos’ Easton Humes came in first in the 400. In the 800, Braxton Ware took second with Pierce Bryner in fifth. Ware later took fifth in the 3200 as did Nathan Hobbs in the 300 hurdles. Will Carmichael took first in the long jump with Eric Holt in fourth and freshman Braxton Jewkes in fifth. Jewkes would later go on to win the high jump.

Then, in throws, Bradley Wood took first with Bowden Robison in second in shot put. In discus, Carson Shepherd came in second with Robison in fifth. Robison then dominated in javelin to take first by over 13 feet.

Spartan Jess Christiansen continued his impressive season with a win in the 800 and 1600, while Camdon Larsen came in fifth in the latter event. Derek Canterbery finished first in discus, third in shot put and fourth in javelin.

Eminie Elliot took second place in the 100 hurdles with Kinlee Lewis in fifth. Elliot then ended in fourth in the 100. Also coming in second was Mia Crompton in the 400 with freshman Rebecca Swaney in fifth. In the 800 and 1600, Lindsie Fausett placed third with Beverly Lancaster in fourth. Fausett then took second in the 3200 with Ambree Jones in third and Lancaster in fourth. Also in fourth place was Haylee Prescott in the 200 and Kinlee Lewis in the 300 hurdles.

Prescott would later take second in the long jump and high jump with Elliot in fifth in the former event. In throws, Mariah Salee came in second in shot put and fourth in discus while Timber Bennett took third in javelin. Full results can be found here.

Upcoming, Carbon will take part in the Cedar Invitational on Saturday while Emery will compete at the Orem Tiger Trials.