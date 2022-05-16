Carbon, Emery Battle at Regionals

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, May 10, Region 12 met in Cedar City for regional track and field. It was a time for several Dinos and Spartans to show off their hard work and skills, while preparing for state. When it was all said and done, however, Canyon View won the girls’ division with 231.5 points. Carbon took second with 177 points and Emery came in fifth with 25 points. On the boys’ side, Richfield was victorious with 194 points followed by Canyon View (129), Carbon (114) and Emery (87).

Carbon

Hayley Prescott finished first in the high jump and long jump. Kinlee Lewis ended in third in the high jump and Eminie Elliott took fifth in the long jump. Prescott also placed third in the 200 with Mia Crompton in fourth. Haley Garrish won region in discus while Mariah Salee came in fourth. Tymber Bennett then took first in javelin with Julia Shorts in second and Salee in fourth. Garrish would end the day in second in shot put with Salee once more in fourth.

Then, in the 3200, Ambree Jones took third with Fausett in fourth. Elliott took third in the 100 hurdles with Lindsey Jespersen in fourth. Then, in the 300 hurdles, Jespersen ended in third with Kinlee Lewis in fourth. Lindsie Fausett took third in the 1600. The 100 was extremely close as Lyndee Mower took fourth with Elliot in fifth.

The Dinos’ Bowden Robison took first in javelin with Nathan Morley in fourth. In shot put, Bradley Wood ended in second with Robison in third and Morley in fifth. Will Carmichael took second in the long jump with Eric Holt in fifth. Riley Palmer ended in third in the 110 hurdles as did Carson Shepherd in discus. In the 300 hurdles, Nathan Hobbs finished fourth. Braxton Ware took fifth in the 1600 and 3200 as did Easton Humes in the 400 and Traxton Jewkes in the high jump.

Emery

Jess Christiansen obliterated the competition in the 3200, winning by over 25 seconds. Derek Canterbery had a great day as well, taking first in discus and shot put while placing second in javelin. In addition, Maddex Christman went on to take second in discus and fourth in shot put.

Anthony Bouldin finished in second in high jump with Boston Huntington in third. Bouldin would also take third in long jump while Huntington placed fifth in the 300 hurdles. Camden Larsen ended in fourth in the 1600 while Jack Christiansen finished in fifth in the 800.

For the Lady Spartans, Whitley Christensen took fourth in the high jump while Daicee Ungerman took fifth. Full results can be found here.

The teams will now gear up for state, which will take place on the campus of Brigham Young University on Friday and Saturday.