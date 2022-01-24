Carbon, Emery Compete at Region Drill

By Taren Powell

Emery High School hosted the 3A Region 12 Drill Team competition over the weekend. Canyon View, Carbon, Emery, Grand and Richfield all competed for the region title.

Each team performed in three categories, including military, dance and show. In military, Emery took third place, Grand finished in second place and Canyon View earned first place. In the dance category, Richfield took third, Emery finished second and Canyon View ended in first.

To end the performance routines, Grand took third in show, Carbon earned second and Canyon View once again took first place. Overall, Canyon View received first place to take the region title while Grand took second and Emery earned third.

Once the performances concluded, drill team members took to the floor to compete in the drill down portion of the competition. Lizzy Carpenter from Carbon took first while Serenity Leroy from Emery placed third. Rylie Frandsen, Bryton Blake and Madison Justesen, all from Carbon, and Lexi Bulleri, Brooke Mangum and Kallee Cook, all from Emery, were selected from their coaches and teammates to received All-Region honors.

Academic Allstate went to Dinos Chloe Monson, Danni Blanton, Rylie Franden and Madisen Justesen as well as Spartan Abby Wilson. This award was given to seniors with a 3.75 or higher GPA.