Carbon, Emery Compete at Soldier Hollow

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Cross country teams met at Soldier Hollow in Heber City for the Wasatch XC Invitational over the weekend. Carbon and Emery went up against big schools such as Orem, Bountiful, Springville and Lehi to name a few.

Bountiful’s Dalton Mortensen set the pace, finishing with a 15:28 time in the boys’ race. Jess Christiansen took 20th at 16:41 while Bryar Meccariello took 31st at 16:56. Merritt Meccariello (56th, 17:38), Zach Wolford (98th, 18:40) and Beau Cook (103rd, 18:47) rounded off Emery’s top five runners.

The Dinos’ top five runners were Kobe Cruz (42nd, 17:13), Easton Humes (54th, 17:36), Pierce Bryner (110th, 19:00), Braxton Ware (121st, 19:24) and Nathan Hobbs (127th, 19:37).

Taking the race was Orem in first place with 30 team points. Mountain Ridge (93) and Riverton (95) finished in second and third, respectively. Emery ended in eighth with 261 points while Carbon took 14th with 372 points.

In the girls’ race, Sarah Galbraith (Springville) took first with a 19:00 time. The Lady Dinos followed with Ambree Jones (60th, 22:13), Erin Stromness (66th, 22:22), Sophia Taylor (84th, 23:43), Lillian Seeley (85th, 23:51) and Ellie Hanson (94th, 24:17).

For the Lady Spartans, Adaley Lester (79th, 23:00) led the way with Kallee Cook (88th, 23:56), Bethany Justice (109th, 26:26), Daicee Ungerman (113rd, 26:57) and Kylee Willis (114th, 27:02) rounding off the top five.

Springville (33), Mountain Ridge (84) and Riverton (109) went first, second and third. Carbon finished in 11th with 337 points while Emery took 13th with 412 points.

Up next, Carbon will host Emery on Wednesday at the Carbon Invitational.