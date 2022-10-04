Carbon, Emery Compete at State Tennis

ETV News stock photo

Both Carbon and Emery wrapped up their seasons at the 3A State Tennis Tournament.

Lindsey Snow had a great showing for the Dinos as she made it all the way to the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual state champion. Also for Carbon, Elizabeth Blackburn (second singles) was upset in the Round of 16 6-7 (5), 0-6 as was Ella Anderson in third singles (4-6, 4-6).

First double partners #19 Hannah Ludington and Isadora Netto pulled off a huge upset against the #3 seed 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 before exciting in the quarterfinals. Lyndie Richardson and Audrey Hatch also made it to the Round of 16 in second doubles but were knocked off by the #1 seed. As a team, the Dinos took eighth overall in state.

First doubles partners Brooklyn Ekker and Aspen Taylor were the lone Spartans to reach the tournament. The pulled off the #10/#7 upset to reach the quarterfinals 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-5. They then lost to Grantsville and ended in 17th place as a team.

Full results can be found here.