Carbon, Emery Compete at State

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The 3A Golf State Championship took place in Tooele on Wednesday and Thursday. After two rounds, the final scores were tallied, leaving Morgan alone at the top. The Trojans shot a combined +26 and finished with 602 strokes.

Granstville (611) came in second with Richfield (624) in third. The Dinos finished with 654 strokes and took seventh-place while Emery shot a 689 and finished in eighth. Interestingly enough, all five Region 12 teams made the final cut and advanced to play on Thursday. Grand (691) took ninth with Canyon View (705) in 10th.

There was a lot of excitement around the individual competition as Bode Salas looked to defend his title. Unfortunately, Morgan’s Tanner Telford had an incredible first round and shot eight under par. Telford shot even the second day, but his lead was too significant for Salas to overcome. With that said, Salas still had an excellent showing as he shot one under in the first round and one over in the second to finish even at the tournament. He totaled 144 strokes and finished in second place.

It was also a great experience for the rest of the Carbon and Emery teams. Kyler Clark was next for the Dinos has he shot a 167 and tied for 31st. Brandon Scovill (170) came in 39th, Daron Garner (174) tied for 46th, Rydge Butler (182) tied for 58th and Cole Yoklavich (185) came in 62nd.

Trevin Wakefield led the Spartans with his 165 strokes to finish tied for 27th. He was followed by Joey Leonard (172, T42nd), Kavery Killpack (177, T53rd), Carter Huntington (183, 60th), Kade Larsen (186, 63rd) and Dempsey Toomer (194, T66th).

Congratulations to all the golfers on a great season.