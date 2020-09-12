Carbon, Emery Counties Record New COVID-19 Cases

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced four new cases of COVID-19 within its region. This includes three positives in Carbon County as well as one in Emery County.

Since testing began, Carbon County has tallied 92 cases. Of these, 82 patients have recovered, leaving 10 active cases. No patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, four were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Carbon County.

In Emery County, there have been 25 confirmed cases of the virus. There are four active cases as 21 patients have recovered. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Emery County.

Grand County has seen 57 cases of the virus since testing began. Of these, 54 have recovered and there has been one death, leaving two active cases. No Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, two were formerly hospitalized.

The Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks COVID-19 cases reported within local school districts. Since classes began in August, there have been six confirmed cases of the virus, including five in the Carbon School District and one in the Emery School District. Two in the Carbon School District have recovered while the lone patient in the Emery School District has also recovered.

Over 9,788 COVID-19 tests have been conducted throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. For case breakdowns, see the graphs below.